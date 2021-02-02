Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76 to $0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.76-0.86 EPS.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.83. 434,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,746. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Sanmina from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

