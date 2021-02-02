Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Short Interest Down 23.5% in January

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. 1,029,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,309. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

