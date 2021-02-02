Short Interest in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Drops By 33.7%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the December 31st total of 83,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GPRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GeoPark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. 211,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $777.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.60. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $98.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.53 million. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in GeoPark by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,971,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 225,010 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in GeoPark by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 83,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in GeoPark by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

