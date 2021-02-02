Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Short Interest Down 22.3% in January

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NAT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. 3,026,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,009. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.