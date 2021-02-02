Short Interest in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Decreases By 23.7%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 286,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 31.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KRP shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

Shares of KRP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. 143,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,460. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

