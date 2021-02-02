Monkey Project Price Up 168.2% Over Last Week (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded 168.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $103,164.60 and approximately $680.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,924,652 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

