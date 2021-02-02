SparkPoint Trading 16.9% Lower This Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $15.99 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00066800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.07 or 0.00836479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.34 or 0.04702926 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00035531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00019971 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,358,330,300 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

SparkPoint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

