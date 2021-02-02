Bata Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $64.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 69% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bata has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. Bata has a total market capitalization of $66,488.99 and $64.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00423850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003624 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is bata.io . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.