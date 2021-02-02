Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.94 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.26-0.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 987,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,780. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $58.45.

TENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.92.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,258.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,386,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

