TerraCredit (CREDIT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $105,037.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $152,984.65 and $105,037.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

TerraCredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

