Mercury (MER) Market Cap Tops $1.15 Million

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Mercury has traded up 110.4% against the US dollar. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $47,688.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00047822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00141765 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00066518 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00249410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00063241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00037079 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

