Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Masimo reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masimo.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $4.58 on Tuesday, reaching $264.06. 245,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,071. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.06.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $7,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

