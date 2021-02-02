CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.85. CBRE Group reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CBRE Group.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.44. 1,620,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,090. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $67.70. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 157.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

