$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. VICI Properties posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,602.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,794 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,948,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,684,000 after purchasing an additional 404,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,849,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,557,000 after purchasing an additional 158,542 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,192,000 after purchasing an additional 134,763 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.77. 3,475,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,722,268. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

