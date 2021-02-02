Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Down 26.9% in January

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 441.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STECF. Pareto Securities upgraded Scatec ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. DNB Markets lowered Scatec ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS:STECF remained flat at $$24.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20. Scatec ASA has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated independent solar power producer. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It is involved in the project design and development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction management, ownership, operation and maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power plants.

