Short Interest in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Decreases By 28.3%

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the December 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,352. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after acquiring an additional 534,203 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $1,879,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.37. 708,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,980. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

