Short Interest in AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Drops By 29.7%

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

AMTD International stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827. AMTD International has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72.

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter.

AMTD International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions.

