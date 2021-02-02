Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.03. Atmos Energy also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.90-5.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.93.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 747,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,053. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

