Dawn Mattoon Sells 182 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $12,423.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dawn Mattoon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Dawn Mattoon sold 170 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $7,502.10.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Dawn Mattoon sold 158 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $6,912.50.

Quanterix stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.62. 416,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,378. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 79.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 47,023 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.