Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $70,200.00 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,128.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. 597,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,483. The company has a market cap of $610.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $8.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMNI. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

