Dan Puckett Sells 2,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $235,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,534.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, January 4th, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $204,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $188,720.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Dan Puckett sold 10,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $847,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.94. 293,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,958. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.87 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.01. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

