Vitae Achieves Market Capitalization of $129.80 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $129.80 million and $1.35 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.67 or 0.00018500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VITAEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.