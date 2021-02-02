Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 7.16-7.56 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.16-7.56 EPS.

Globe Life stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.58. The stock had a trading volume of 493,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,147. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Get Globe Life alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $1,127,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 737,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,266,424.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,555 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,864 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.