Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ST traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.11. 2,215,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,595. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,343 shares of company stock worth $3,724,950. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.