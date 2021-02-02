Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.92 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.17 by $6.92, RTT News reports. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $37.12 on Tuesday, hitting $3,380.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,123,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,617. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,207.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,184.19.
In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
