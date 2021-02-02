Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of DFP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.98. 24,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,007. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 30,134 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 497,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.