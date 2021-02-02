Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of DFP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.98. 24,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,007. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
