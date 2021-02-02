Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the December 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, insider Rodney J. Dillman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $54,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 371,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGH stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 91,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,610. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

