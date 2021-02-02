Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,600 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 383,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHMI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

In related news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $99,779.12. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 636.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHMI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.09. 157,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,089. The firm has a market cap of $155.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

