NXM (NXM) Price Tops $58.23

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. NXM has a market capitalization of $356.73 million and approximately $121.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $58.23 or 0.00162324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00047488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00142954 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00066282 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00249871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00063042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00037160 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,696,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,125,868 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling NXM

NXM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NXMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.