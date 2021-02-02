EnterCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $48,735.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0710 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $404,373.65 and $48,735.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 510.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00066255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.06 or 0.00847548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00047589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,679.57 or 0.04681688 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00020165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

EnterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

