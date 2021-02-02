Thore Cash (TCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21,772.17

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $21,772.17 and approximately $68,675.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.00414860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003637 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

