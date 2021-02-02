PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.85. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $4.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,936. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,795. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.