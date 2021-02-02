Insider Selling: Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director Sells 1,057 Shares of Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $35,293.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,719 shares in the company, valued at $57,397.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SFBC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a market cap of $86.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sound Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 289,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 120,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

