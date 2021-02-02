Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells 1,476 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BLK traded up $16.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $729.50. 858,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $723.26 and a 200-day moving average of $641.09. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The firm has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.