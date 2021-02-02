ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CEO Sells $3,912,364.61 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ServiceNow stock traded up $24.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $583.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,055. The company has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.30, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $537.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $588.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

