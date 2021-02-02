First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

NYSE FBP traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. 2,234,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,515. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

