ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.35. 94,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.15. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $111.75.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $208.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after buying an additional 91,826 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

