DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. 258,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DRDGOLD by 4.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,145,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 239,460 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in DRDGOLD by 78.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 262,861 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at $4,161,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at $2,153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DRDGOLD by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

