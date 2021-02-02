Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Down 16.8%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price traded down 16.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. 61,116,496 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 57,514,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $3.25 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.61.

The stock has a market cap of $315.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 82,298 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

