Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 3065385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

