Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Shares Down 12.9%

Shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) dropped 12.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 1,048,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,279,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 180.97% and a negative net margin of 52.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Fund I. Lp Cavalry sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,187,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,513.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Fund I. Lp Cavalry sold 62,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $94,361.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,187,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,138.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,520 shares of company stock valued at $220,399 in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

