AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading Down 11.4%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) shares dropped 11.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.24 and last traded at $45.79. Approximately 2,145,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,062,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 23.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 21.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

