Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s share price traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.61. 3,916,716 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 2,281,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Precigen alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. Analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 9,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,189.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,514.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 12,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $87,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $580,696 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Precigen by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 33,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Precigen in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Precigen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Precigen by 15.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 557,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 72,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.