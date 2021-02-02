Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Shares Down 8.8%

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) was down 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.05 and last traded at $35.85. Approximately 1,960,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 708,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kennametal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -87.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,840,000 after acquiring an additional 127,878 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Kennametal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

