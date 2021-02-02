Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Short Interest Update

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magal Security Systems stock. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Highland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Magal Security Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magal Security Systems stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,190. Magal Security Systems has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 million, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

