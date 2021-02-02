Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HERO. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000.

HERO stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.78. 436,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,566. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $34.85.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

