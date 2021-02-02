Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 37,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,142. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. On average, analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.5%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.