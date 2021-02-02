Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Update

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 7,157,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,276,748. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,493,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

