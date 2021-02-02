Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Down 8.1%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE)’s stock price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 6,729,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 6,067,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on URG shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ur-Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $153.23 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 441,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $191,940.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 372,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,192.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 166.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.39% of Ur-Energy worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.