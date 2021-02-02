Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $828.66 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $828.66 million and approximately $222.93 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00178140 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $672.29 or 0.01873571 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,251,161,736 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

